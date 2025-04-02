Philips lighting
Pakistan
Welcome to Philips

Welcome to Philips

Philips is the leading global brand in professional lighting. We provide high-quality energy efficient lamps and luminaires, systems, and services.

Browse our product catalog

Discover our application areas

Show all application areas

Contact & Support

General enquiries (08:30-17:00 Mon-Fri)
+44(0)845 601 1283

Warranty & technical support (08:30-17:00 Mon-Fri)
00800 7445 4775

Order related enquiries (08:30-17:00 Mon-Fri)
+44(0)845 601 1283

Contact us online
Use our contact form

View all contact options

Tools

Warranty

Where to buy

A good starting point could be…

Installers

Lighting specifiers

OEM

VAP
Case studies

Case studies

Find inspiration in our lighting case studies

Explore case studies
lighting academy

Lighting Academy

Lighting Academy offers a comprehensive range of educational resources to advance your lighting knowledge.

The educational lighting materials are provided by world-class lighting experts and professionals. Self-learning has never been easier than it is now. Be brighter by the day!

Discover the Lighting Academy on Signify.com